Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2024 college football season
Week 12: Southern Illinois at South Dakota State
GameDay usually makes one trip to an FCS game each season and this is a great week to do so. The FBS slate is not the greatest and the show could travel to the home of the defending FCS champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits went a perfect 15-0 last season and did so in dominating fashion winning in the playoffs by an average margin of 32.75 points. SIU is also a solid FCS program that gave SDSU their second-closest game last season in a 17-10 loss. This trip is one I am sure the GameDay crew would love as temperatures will probably be well into the negatives at this point of the year in South Dakota.
Week 13: Western Kentucky at Liberty
GameDay also usually travels to at least one non-Power Four game. These are the two favorites to win Conference USA and with the new playoff format could make for a playoff berth. Last season, Liberty ended the year as the highest-ranked non-Power Five team meaning they would have earned a spot in the 12-team format. No surprise this would be GameDay’s first trip to Liberty.
Week 14: Michigan at Ohio State
Stakes will not be as high in this one due to the changes with the Big Ten Championship and the playoff, but it is still The Game. Ryan Day needs a win against his biggest rival if he wants to keep fans in Columbus happy and Sherrone Moore will look to repeat last year when he beat the Buckeyes as interim head coach. GameDay has been at this matchup the past three years and I fully expect them to make an appearance once again in 2024.