Predicting where Notre Dame football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
Notre Dame football has lost a lot of talent to the 2024 NFL Draft class and while that's not necessarily the best news for the Irish heading into the upcoming season, it's great for Marcus Freeman's recruiting efforts.
The more players you get drafted, the more high-profile prospects want to come play for you.
Freeman will soon find that out as he has a handful of players ready to hear their names called in the draft this weekend. But where could each of them land?
Rounds 1-2
- Joe Alt, OT (Prediction: Top-10 pick)
There are a number of teams that would love to have someone like Joe Alt at tackle for the forseeable future, but he'll likely be limited to the franchises selecting in the top 10. Some scouting services even have Alt as a top-five prospect heading into this weekend's draft, but I see him going in that 5-10 range. Where will he go? It's hard to say, but I'd go with No. 7 overall to the Titans. A left tackle is the team's biggest priority and Alt is an elite one.
- Blake Fisher, OT (Prediction: Late-second round)
On the other side of Alt this season was talented right tackle Blake Fisher who projects to play either side in the NFL. That versatility will likely have him getting his name called in the late-second round. He has good size at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds and he moves well, running a 5.2 40-yard dash at the Combine. An interesting spot for him would be the 49ers at No. 63 overall in the second round.