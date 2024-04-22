Predicting where Notre Dame football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
Rounds 3-5
These guys should be selected in the middle rounds in this weekend's draft in Detroit. The Irish have a few fringe guys who could rise up into the first three rounds, but will likely slide into the 3-5 range.
- Audric Estime, RB (Prediction: Fourth round)
I may be a little higher on Audric Estime than most and that's because his 40-time wasn't all that special (4.71) but he was the fifth-best running back in total score at the combine, per NFL.com. His collegiate production speaks for itself as well, pushing for the Doak Walker Award in 2023. He was one of the most bruising backs in the nation and I think he has the body and potential to really make a name for himself in the NFL. I'm going with a fourth-round pick to a team like the New York Giants.
- Cam Hart, CB (Prediction: Fourth round)
Cam Hart is another guy who has loads of potential but who will be selected in the middle rounds. He should be able to make a roster for the upcoming season and I wouldn't be shocked to see him as a starting cornerback in the NFL in a couple of years. He didn't have the best Combine performance which may have hurt his stock, but he's an early-round talent who will slip to round four. Plenty of teams could use a cornerback like the Giants, Patriots, Vikings, Rams, Chargers, Raiders, and Chiefs.
- Marist Liufau, LB (Prediction: Fifth round)
Another guy who didn't have the best Combine results, Marist Liufau will be looking to find the right fit at the NFL level and he'll be a fifth-rounder, in my opinion. He's slightly smaller than what teams might be looking for at 6-2 and 234 pounds, but he packs a punch. I could see him even slipping to the sixth round, but he has the look of a fifth-round guy.
- Sam Hartman, QB (Prediction: Fifth round)
Am I crazy for this prediction? Sam Hartman was the only quarterback who ran the 40-yard dash at the Combine and he put up an impressive 4.80 time. He's athletic and has a strong arm and I just don't think he gets enough respect when it comes to talking about draft prospects. Is he a day-one starter in the NFL? No, but he does have the talent to be a starter down the line. I think he's improved his stock enough to slide into that fifth-round range. Teams like the Broncos, Patriots, Commanders, Raiders, Saints, and Vikings could take serious looks.