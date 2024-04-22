Predicting where Notre Dame football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
Rounds 6-7
Not forgotten, here are the late-round prospects for Notre Dame football.
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE (Prediction: Sixth round)
For someone who has all the tools to be a star, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will be a late-round steal for one lucky team in the sixth. Scouts will likely want to see him add some muscle as he tended to get bullied on occasion on the edge, but he has the athleticism to make up for it and he'll be worth the late-round risk for a team looking to add depth at the position.
- JD Bertrand, LB (Prediction: Seventh round)
There have been talks about JD Bertrand being an early Day 3 pick, but I think he'll slide down to the seventh round. He has the talent to be a solid linebacker at the next level, but he doesn't have the best range. He's just a solid linebacker who produces consistently, but comes up short in some athletic categories. He'll be a solid pick in round seven.