Predicting where Texas A&M football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
Ainias Smith, WR (Prediction: Fifth round)
I was a huge fan of Ainias Smith's game at Texas A&M and thought he could be a legitimate offensive weapon for an NFL team. He still can be, but his stock hasn't risen much.
In fact, he had a mediocre showing at the Combine and scouts are a little worried that he lost a step after fracturing his leg in 2022. But he was still productive this past season, posting a career-high 53 catches for 795 yards and two touchdowns. He was electric and his speed and elusiveness were present, but not quite to the level they were before his injury.
Still, Smith should be coveted because he's also a return man and averaged an impressive 14.3 yards per punt return this past season, bringing one back for a touchdown. He had two punt return touchdowns in his Texas A&M career. Major plus.
Unfortunately, the uncertainty regarding his burst following a huge injury in 2022 will hold him back to a Day 3 pick and I see him going in the fifth round to teams like the Eagles, Commanders, or Titans.