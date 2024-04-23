Predicting where Texas A&M football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
Layden Robinson, OG (Prediction: Fifth round)
There has been talk about Layden Robinson potentially sneaking up into that fourth-round range, but I see the offensive guard staying in the fifth round.
Robinson's rise up the depth chart over his career has been steady and impressive. He redshirted and played in two games as a freshman in 2019, played in 10 games as a backup in 2020, started at right guard in 2021, started all 12 games in 2022, and then made second-team All-SEC at right guard in 11 starts this past season. That steady climb has to catch scouts' eyes.
Robinson has his flaws, but he's got plenty of power on the interior of the offensive line and his 6-foot-3.5, 302-pound frame is perfect for the position.
If an NFL team is looking to add interior depth and a guy who could become a starter in a couple of years, Robinson would be a steal in the fifth round.
The Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Texas, Dolphins, Vikings, and Saints are all looking for an offensive guard so he should have no shortage of potential suitors by round five.