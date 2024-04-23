Predicting where Texas A&M football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
McKinnley Jackson, DT (Prediction: Sixth round)
Sometimes players don't have the most productive college careers and are drafted based on potential and I think that's what we're going to see with McKinnley Jackson in the sixth round.
I actually wouldn't be totally shocked if he was selected even earlier, but the sixth round seems like a good, fair spot for him after finishing his final season with 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. But he was a team captain which may actually help his stock and he was a former SEC All-Freshman selection.
What has him on the radar besides his immense potential was his performance in 2022 in just eight games. He had 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks in eight games which really caught everyone's attention. Doing that on a loaded defensive line is impressive.
The 6-foot-1, 325-pound tackle is going to be selected in the later rounds based on his potential and it really wouldn't shock me to see him thrive as a backup for his first few years in the league.
The Titans, Seahawks, 49ers, Saints, Vikings, Dolphins, Rams, Chiefs, Texas, Lions, Broncos, Browns, Bengals, Bills, and Cardinals are all heavily in the market for a defensive tackle. No shortage of suitors.