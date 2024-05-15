Predicting where top 5 remaining post-spring college football transfers will commit
2. Jacoby Mathews, S, Texas A&M
Former five-star defensive back Jacoby Mathews is one of the hottest names in the portal and that's why he's ranked the No. 2 available transfer as of May 15.
Mathews was one of the top players in the 2022 recruiting class before picking Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M and for obvious reasons, he decided to hit the portal this offseason because of the coaching change. That's not an indictment of Mike Elko, but rather a player who saw the coach he committed to fired and wanted a fresh start elsewhere.
The second-year player from Texas A&M had a solid run with the Aggies, recording 66 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, an interception, and seven pass breakups. He's coming off his best season as a collegiate defensive back and he's garnered a ton of interest in the portal.
When he first hit the portal, he heard from 12 major programs, but after looking at those schools, there are really only a few that still make sense. Oregon felt like a leader for a minute, but the Ducks landed Peyton Woodyard from Alabama so I doubt they'll take both.
Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State are the teams to watch, in my opinion, but you can also never count out Deion Sanders and Colorado.
Prediction: Florida State