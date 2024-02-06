Predictions, storylines for National Signing Day 2024
Looking ahead to National Signing Day 2024, here are some storylines and predictions for the 2024 college football recruiting class.
Even though most of the players in the 2024 college football recruiting class signed during the early period back in December, there are still some key storylines to follow on the traditional National Signing Day on Feburary 7th.
As of right now, there is just one player in top 250 of the 247 Sports composite rankings who hasn't committed in the 2024 college football recruiting class and that's four-star wideout Ashton Bethel-Roman.
There are some other notable recruiting battles to watch but mostly it's about teams like Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU hanging onto their commitments. However, keep an eye on Nebraska football as the. Huskers are poised for a pair of late additions to their 2024 college football recruiting class and looking ahead to National Signing Day, here are predictions and storylines.
Any National Signing Day surprises?
There are a few names to watch on National Signing Day but probably the biggest recruit that's still potentially available is five-star defensive back Terry Bussey.
The dynamic 5-star athlete is ranked 11th overall in the 2024 college football recruiting class according to the 247 Sports composite rankings and didn't sign with Texas A&M in the early period despite being committed. Georgia and LSU have each hosted Bussey for visits since then, and it will be interesting to see if he signs with Texas A&M.
The Aggies are the crystal ball leader for Bussey. They have also been projected to land four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman. Both would be huge recruiting wins for new head coach Mike Elko who would have a top-25 recruiting class, as well as a top-5 haul in the transfer portal.