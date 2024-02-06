Predictions, storylines for National Signing Day 2024
Looking ahead to National Signing Day 2024, here are some storylines and predictions for the 2024 college football recruiting class.
Can anyone catch Georgia for No. 1?
Alabama is the only team within striking distance of the Bulldogs who own the No. 1 ranking in the team rankings for the 2024 college football recruiting class. They have 317 points according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Alabama is sitting at 310. Those points also still include Julian Sayin who entered the transfer portal and left for Ohio State.
The biggest concern for Alabama football leading up to National Signing Day is the commitment of five-star wideout Ryan Williams. He didn't sign with the Crimson Tide during the early period and there was some definite concern after Nick Saban retired.
However, things have settled down and while there's always a chance for surprises in college football recruiting, Williams is fully expected to sign with Alabama. Kalen DeBoer was also able to land Noah Caarter and Quinton Reese. All three still need to sign, but as long as Bama gets that done, the overall ranking won't matter.
Georgia should finish No. 1, unless there are some unexpected fireworks, which only reinforces the idea that the Bulldogs have had the best offseason in college football.