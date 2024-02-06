Predictions, storylines for National Signing Day 2024
Looking ahead to National Signing Day 2024, here are some storylines and predictions for the 2024 college football recruiting class.
Nebraska football poised for a good day
Nebraska was among the biggest winners in the early signing period after the Huskers flipped five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola from Georgia. The Huskers have put together a strong haul in the 2024 college football recruiting class, one that features three top-100 signees.
Raiola gets much of the attention, but college football fans everywhere will know the name of Carter Nelson in a couple of years. The top-50 overall recruit according to 247 Sports, is a former 8-man player but is a freak and just had a standout performance at the Polynesian Bowl.
On Wednesday, Nebraska football is expected to get more good news. UCLA was trending as the favorite for three-star Keona Wilhite, a former Washington signee. The EDGE, ranked 605th overall according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, is now trending to sign with Nebraska.
He's 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and after not landing an EDGE in the top 1,000 during the early period, this would be a late boon for Matt Rhule. Rahmir Prescott, who is ranked 723rd overall in the 2024 class, is also being projected to the Huskers. The former Wisconsin commitment would give the Huskers two late signees, each ranked in the top 725 overall.
Not a bad National Signing Day if it works out that way.