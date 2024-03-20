Previewing the 4 programs joining Big 12 football in 2024
The Big-12 will add four new universities to its conference in 2024. Even though the conference will lose two prominent schools in Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, it will welcome former Pac-12 members Colorado, Utah, Arizona State and Arizona. How do the newest Big-12 members fit as they head into their new home?
1. Arizona Wildcats
The Wildcats started thw 2023 season 3-3 and then proceeded to win the final seven games (including bowl win vs. Oklahoma) to finish 10-3.
Arizona will welcome former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan as their leading man after the departure of Jedd Fisch, who took the vacant Washington Huskies head coaching job. Brennan led San Jose State to two consecutive winning seasons (7-4 in 2022 and 7-6 in 2023) and led the Spartans' offense to a rushing attack of 5.6 yards per rush and 7.6 yards per pass, respectively.
Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita and wideout Tetairoa McMillan will return in 2024 in hopes to build the success off of last season. Fifita won the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award and McMillan earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023 (1,402 receptions yards, 10 touchdowns).
Can Brennan sustain or exceed the prior success of the Wildcats as they enter a new conference in his first year?