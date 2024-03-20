Previewing the 4 programs joining Big 12 football in 2024
2. Utah Utes
The Utes trotted out three quarterbacks in 2023 (Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, and Luke Bottari) due to the absence of star quarterback Cam Rising who missed the entire season after having suffered a knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl.
Rising announced that he will return in 2024 for which will be his seventh season in college football.
Utah finished the 2023 season 8-5 mainly because of its stout defense that ranked 13th in the nation. How will Rising perform after having missed an entire season?
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State head coach Kelly Dillingham will embark on his second season in Tempe after having led the Sun Devils to a 3-9 campaign in 2023. The Sun Devils have gone two consecutive seasons with only three wins (2022 under Herm Edwards was the other) and look to improve in 2024.
The Sun Devils' quarterback room is brimmed with talent that features sixth-year senior Trenton Bourguet and former sixth-ranked 2023 class recruit Jaden Rashada.
Bourguet has been with Arizona State football since 2019 and played in eight games last season. The veteran Sun Devils quarterback tossed for 1,486 yards and only one touchdown. Rashada's freshman season was cut short after having suffered a leg injury and played only three games in 2023. In his appearances, he showed promise by having exhibited solid arm strength and accuracy at 6-foot-4.
Who should be the Sun Devils' starting quarterback in 2024?