Previewing the 4 programs joining Big 12 football in 2024
4. Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado football will return to the Big-12 after having left the conference in 2010.
Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders will enter his second season at the helm after an underwhelming 4-8 season in 2023. The Buffaloes started last season 3-0 and went 1-8 the rest of the way. Colorado's offensive line and defense were the main reasons for its disappointing 2023 campaign.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns) was sacked a nation-leading 52 times and the Buffaloes' defense gave up 34.8 points per game. Two-way star Travis Hunter earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 and will look to build on his production in 2024.
The Buffaloes added solid talent via the transfer portal on both sides of the ball, and Sanders is very optimistic for his team heading into the Big-12.