Projected No. 1 Overall Pick Quarterback Caleb Williams is expected not to throw at NFL Combine
Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to not participate in throwing drills at the annual NFL Combine according to reports. What does this mean for the future 2024 draft pick?
USC quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams might not showcase his throwing skills at the annual NFL Draft Combine. The combine is an opportunity for upcoming draft picks to display their attributes such as their vertical numbers (how high a player can jump), speed, throwing skills, and weight lifting ability. Williams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this years draft, does this hurt his stock going forward?
Williams earned the heisman trophy in 2022 at USC, his first season as a full-time starter after transfering from Oklahoma. In 2022, Williams tossed for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns to only five interceptions, respectively. Last season, however, Williams numbers took a dive by having tallied 3,633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions (three interceptions vs. Notre Dame).
The USC quarterback despite his efforts couldn't lift his team to the annual College Football Playoff, mainly due to USC's abysmal defense. In 2023, the USC defense allowed 34.38 points per game, 7.6 yards per pass attempt, and 4.8 yards per rush, respectively. The Trojans finished with an 8-5 overall record and 5-4 amongst PAC-12 opponents.
At this juncture, Williams stock as a prospect shouldn't hinder his chances at being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft by not throwing at the combine. The former Oklahoma pass thrower has been one of college football's premier players since breaking onto the scene in 2021 versus the Texas Longhorns. Williams took over for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game and willed the Sooners to victory by having tossed for 212 passing yards while also having rushed for a 66-yard touchdown, respectively.
Williams isn't the only prominent quarterback that won't be throwing at the upcoming combine, as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has opted not to participate as well. Daniels won the heisman trophy in 2023 by having garnered 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions, respectively. Daniels is regarded as one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
Daniels and Williams will be high draft picks in April's draft whether or not they participate in the combines throwing drills or not.