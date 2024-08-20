Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
I have to hand it to Clemson fans: you guys really listen to Dabo Swinney say that he doesn't need to use the portal every offseason while every national title contender in the nation uses it to get better and you still support this man and this team. It's incredible honestly.
Yes, Dabo has done a lot for the program and he's a national champion and one of the best coaches in the sport. But man, he's stubborn and that has to be infuriating.
Despite everyone clamoring for more portal usage, Swinney has decided that Clemson is too good for transfers and he's only touched it to add third-string quarterbacks. Maybe if Clemson falls short of expectations again this season, he'll rethink his stance.
I tried not to include any team on this list which saw a decrease in attendance from the 2022 season and Clemson just barely escaped that, increasing by a little less than one percent.
Memorial Stadium is still one of the toughest places to play in college football and even though Clemson was just 9-4 in 2023, it was 6-1 at home with just an overtime loss to Florida State and a win over Notre Dame. These fans are loyal.