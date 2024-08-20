Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Although Florida has fallen on some hard times in recent years and is employing a head coach whose seat has become increasingly hot over the past year, Gator fans can't be knocked for their passion.
While the program has been a laughingstock in recent years, the Gators have a rich history and fans have stood by the program and you could honestly accuse them of caring too much. They show up every Saturday expecting a win and that hasn't quite happened over the past few years and yet here they are with one of the toughest venues for opponents in college football.
Florida did win its first four home games in 2023, including an electric win over Tennessee, but the fans could only do so much as the team struggled and lost to Arkansas (I still don't know how) and Florida State in Gainesville to finish the year 4-2 at home.
Still, the attendance was impressive for a 5-7 team, packing over 101 percent of the stadium and making sure that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium remained a nightmare even in a down year.
While Florida's professional teams usually have poor fans, the college football team that resides in Gainesville has some of the best in the nation.