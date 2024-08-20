Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
I said it last year when I had them at No. 16 on my rankings and I'll say it again: there may not be a nicer, more welcoming fanbase than Nebraska.
The friendly confines of Memorial Stadium is always rocking and while the fans are seemingly the nicest people you'll ever meet before and after games, they're cutthroat the second that opening kickoff is fielded. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is one of the toughest places to play in the country and the fans are truly the most loyal out there.
All you have to do is look at how bad Nebraska has been over the past decade under Mike Riley and Scott Frost to see that these fans are built different.
Nebraska has been average, at best, for the better part of a decade and it hasn't quite been dominant since the 1990s, but fans still show up to the tune of nearly 87,000 every Saturday. They pack the stadium, and then some, with a capacity percentage of over 100 and they've even seen an increase since 2022.
Matt Rhule is bringing the excitement back and I'd expect another perfect attendance season thanks to the addition of Dylan Raiola.