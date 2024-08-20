Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
When you think of underrated fanbases that truly don't get enough love, you have to start thinking of TCU. The Horned Frogs fanbase is one of the best out there constantly and yet they are overlooked because they're just rooting for a small Christian school (obviously not small) in Texas.
Horned Frog faithful loyalty was rewarded a couple of years ago with a national title game appearance but the program took a major step back in 2023 with a 5-7 record and a missed bowl game.
It's tough to watch a team win a playoff game and play for a national title only to be decimated and then follow that up with a 5-7 bowless season the following year, but TCU fans had to live that reality and yet they still showed up in major numbers, over-filling Amon G. Carter Stadium to about 103 percent in 2023 which was actually an increase from that national runner-up season.
Sonny Dykes has brought some excitement back to Fort Worth after Gary Patterson stepped down, but these fans deserve better than the 5-7 season they watched in 2023.
Still, the passion was there even through the horrendous campaign.