Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
If you asked the average Penn State fan how they felt about the current state of the program under James Franklin, you'd probably get a mix of different reactions. He has turned the Nittany Lions into a top-10 program in college football to start most seasons but yet it feels like he always seems to underperform in the biggest games of the year.
That happened yet again in 2023 as Penn State went 10-2 in the regular season and lost its bowl game to Ole Miss. Can you guess who the two losses were? That's right, the toughest opponents in the biggest games on the schedule: Michigan and Ohio State.
While Penn State fans might be slightly fed up with the big-game choking by Franklin, they're still some of the most intense fans in the nation, showing up to the tune of 108,000 every week during the 2023 season and that was actually an increase of nearly one percent from 2022.
Penn State breaks capacity in one of the biggest stadiums in college football and no team wants to go to Happy Valley, especially during that daunted White Out game.
These fans are a different breed.