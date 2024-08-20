Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
I had LSU at No. 7 on my fanbase rankings a season ago and while I think it really might be a top-10 fanbase still, it didn't quite hit 100 percent on the capacity rate in 2023.
Still, LSU saw an increase in attendance from the previous season and Death Valley is one of those places that no team wants to travel to. Tiger Stadium is a house of horrors for opponents and that held true in 2023 as the Tigers went 7-0 at home with six double-digit wins. The only close game was (somehow) Arkansas.
We've seen over the years that LSU fans are some of the most passionate in the country and they make up one of the only fanbases that would run coaches out of town for not winning national titles consistently. That's why LSU is both one of the most coveted and feared jobs by head coaches.
We'll see just how happy LSU fans are with Brian Kelly after this season if he can't lead the Tigers to the playoff.
This fanbase is ruthless.