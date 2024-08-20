Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Just like its head coach, Utah has one of the most underrated and yet enthusiastic fanbases in all of college football but it's getting more recognition as the years go by.
Kyle Whittingham is known annually as one of the most underrated head coaches in college football and his fanbase shares that same sentiment. Ute faithful are showing up in major numbers, creating one of the most hostile home environments in the nation and they're a big reason Utah has been so successful over the past couple of decades.
Utah actually finished eighth in capacity percentage a year ago at 102.7% and it saw a slight attendance increase from the 2022 season.
Rice-Eccles is already hard enough to win at and now it feels darn near impossible.
Utah went 6-1 at home last season with the lone loss to a dominant Oregon team which was expected but now the Big 12 is about to find out what kind of nightmares await in Salt Lake City.