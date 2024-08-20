Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Oklahoma has one of those "classic" elite fanbases that has always been good and it's one of the largest and most expansive in the country. It feels like Oklahoma fans are everywhere.
Now they're headed to the SEC.
Oklahoma's first year in the SEC might not play out like fans are hoping, but they're at least going to show up in droves every Saturday to cheer on the Sooners even if they have a lackluster season. While they may be solid in 2024, there's a decent chance that they hover somewhere around .500 with teams like Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Alabama, and LSU on the schedule.
But even if Oklahoma is somewhere around .500 this season, you can expect fans to back the players and show up for them every weekend. They will get treated to home games against Tennessee and Alabama so maybe that Oklahoma Memorial Stadium atmosphere will help the Sooners steal a win or two.
Oklahoma fans are passionate, intense, and they know their stuff. Oh, and they accounted for the third-best capacity percentage in the nation last year.
These fans show up no matter what.