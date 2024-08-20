Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Texas was back and then it wasn't and then it was again and then it wasn't and now it is again. And, for some reason or another, Longhorn fans were always buying in.
Through the ups and downs, Texas fans were there. They didn't give up through the Charlie Strong era nor did they throw in the towel when Tom Herman seemed to. They held strong and were rewarded with a motivated Steve Sarkisian who has come to Austin and has found a way to crack the code. He's one of the best coaches in the country after fighting for respect for his entire career.
Texas fans had the "we're back" quote from Sam Ehlinger thrown in their faces as a joke for years but they remained confident that the program would return to the glory days.
And it seems like that's finally happened.
Texas made its first playoff a year ago and Longhorn fans were as rowdy as ever, filling Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium to 101.5% capacity. One of the handful of 100,000-plus capacity stadiums was packed every Saturday and the Longhorns didn't lose a single home game because of it -- and because Quinn Ewers is a magician.