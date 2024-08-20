Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
If you ask anyone other than Michigan fans, they'll tell you that Ohio State has some of the best fans in college football, even if they do believe that they have the best program in the sport.
Sure, Ohio State is arrogant, but for years, the Buckeyes were allowed to be. It was warranted.
Unfortunately for Ohio State, it has fallen on some hard times lately with Michigan owning the rivalry over the past three seasons and the Buckeyes going on year four of a Big Ten title drought. Ryan Day needs to lead this team past Michigan this year and recapture the Big Ten if he wants to keep his job and even with a 56-8 career record with the Buckeyes, it feels like his seat is slightly warm -- that's how passionate Ohio State fans are about this program and its top rivalry game.
While they may be arrogant, Ohio State fans are always present and most of the time, they know what they're talking about. Although they expect to land the top players and be the best team in the nation every year, the fanbase is insane in a good way.
Ohio Stadium's capacity is over 103,000 and Ohio State fans pack it to the brim every Saturday without fail. The Shoe is one of the scariest places to play in college football.