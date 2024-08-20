Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
For a program with zero lifetime national titles, its fans are about as loyal and as passionate as any in the entire country and you'd really have a tough time arguing that.
Oregon fans have been through quite a bit. They've seen their team come so close to a national title under Chip Kelly before he decided to bolt for the NFL, leaving the program in sort of a "good but not great" purgatory for years. Fortunately, the Ducks hired Dan Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal and that has seemed to be the best hire in the country over the past few years.
Lanning has turned the program back into a perennial title contender and fans have juiced up Autzen Stadium the way it's meant to be. Oregon fans really are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable out there and they make life miserable for visitors.
In fact, the Ducks have lost just one home game under Lanning in the past two years and that was a three-point loss to Washington in 2022. Something tells me he'll get his revenge this year.
Autzen's capacity is 54,000 and Oregon fans packed it to the brim last year, averaging over 55,000 fans per game and increasing the attendance by nearly two percent from 2022.