Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Last year's top fanbase has dropped down to No. 2 and it's truly only because it's tough to argue the No. 1 spot based off of what has transpired over the past year.
Soon, though, I'm sure that Georgia will reclaim that top spot after yet another undefeated regular season and cult-like fanfare (in the nicest way possible). Georgia fans have to be the most loyal in the SEC and that's been the case for years dating back to the days when it felt like the Bulldogs were never going to get over that hump and actually win the national title.
Well, they've been rewarded with two titles in three years and the Bulldogs have been the biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC. Now that Nick Saban is gone, the SEC pretty much belongs to Kirby Smart for the foreseeable future and fans are just going to continue to pack Sanford Stadium to 100 percent capacity.
Teams don't really ever come into Athens and leave with a win -- especially lately.
The only way Georgia doesn't reclaim that No. 1 spot this season is if Bulldog fans turn into mid-Saban dominance Alabama fans and just expect to win every home game so they don't provide the juice in Athens the way it's meant to be provided. In other words, don't become entitled.