Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
I debated whether or not I should put Texas A&M fans on this list because, well, some folks believe the Aggies are fairweather fans, but after what they endured over the past few seasons under Jimbo Fisher, filling up most of Kyle Field is impressive.
In fact, Texas A&M had around a 96 percent capacity rate and that actually increased by over two percent from 2022 which is insane if you think about how fed up fans were with Jimbo.
Plus, Kyle Field is one of the toughest places to play in the country which is why, even during a down year, no opponent wants to travel to College Station. The fans make Texas A&M such a scary opponent and they're hoping for a team that can match that intensity -- it should under Mike Elko.
Only one opposing team was able to come to Kyle Field last season and pick up a win and that's because of the 100,000 raucous fans making it so tough. That one team was Alabama and if you don't remember, the Tide made it to the College Football Playoff after winning the SEC.