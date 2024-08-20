Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
No, there's no need to get your eyes examined, this was a purposeful ranking with App State at No. 23 even though, well, I've never interacted with or seen a Mountaineer fan in the wild.
App State fans do hold a soft spot in my heart for what their team did to Michigan back in Lloyd Carr's last season (yes, I'm a Michigan State alum), but looking at the attendance numbers, the Mountaineers just showed up and showed out for their team which was a major reason why they finished 9-5 and went 6-2 in the Sun Belt.
On top of that, App State was 5-1 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2023.
Out of all the Group of Five teams, why did App State make the cut on the fanbases list? Well that's because App State was No. 1 in college football in capacity percentage, according to d1ticker.com, a year ago, filling up over 115 percent of its stadium -- and no, that's not a typo.
This fanbase has watched the program grow into relevance in the FBS and become one of the best Group of Five teams in the nation. The increase in attendance over the past five years has been an astounding 28 percent. These fans just get it.