Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
6 of 26
When I think about some of the toughest places to play in college football, Neyland Stadium is one of the first that comes to mind. Rocky Top used to be used as a joke when the Volunteers couldn't figure it out under Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt, but Josh Heupel has figured it out.
In fact, after a breakout 2022 season under Heupel, the Volunteers followed that up with a 9-4 season in 2023 which is impressive when you consider what they lost at quarterback. Hendon Hooker was a legit Heisman candidate in 2022 before getting hurt and he gave way to Joe Milton in 2023 and Tennessee still won nine games and the fans still showed up every week in droves.