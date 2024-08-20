Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Ole Miss fans are rabid. Not only do they combine with Mississippi State fans to create one of the most hostile -- and fun -- rivalry games every year, but they pack Vaught-Hemingway Stadium every Saturday to the tune of about 63,000 and the capacity percentage was darn near 100 in 2023.
While it makes sense that Ole Miss would sell out every single game because it was a legitimate SEC title threat and playoff contender, it's impressive considering the Rebels didn't get Georgia or Alabama at home. Season ticket holders couldn't have been happy to see LSU and Texas A&M being the premier games.
Even with the home games being Mercer, Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and ULM a year ago, Vaught-Hemingway was still 99.5% packed throughout the season. Give it up to those fans for braving out that horrendous home schedule.
Oh, and Ole Miss was 7-0 in those games in Oxford.
Ole Miss fans will get treated to Oklahoma and Georgia this year and if they can help the Rebels win those two monster games, we may be talking about them in the top 10 in next year's fan rankings.