Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Rain or shine, good team or average, Auburn fans are going to show up and make life difficult for visiting teams.
Don't believe me? Just look at the 2023 season. Auburn was just 6-7 on the year and fans filled Jordan-Hare Stadium to 100 percent capacity throughout the year. The Tigers were one of just a handful of programs that was able to fill the stadium to capacity and it's more impressive when you consider they nearly missed out on bowl eligibility.
Fans knew that 2023 was going to be a rebuilding year of sorts under Hugh Freeze and they supported him from beginning to end.
Despite the team's best efforts to make a bowl game feel meaningless and fumble away a "successful" first year under Freeze with a 21-point loss to New Mexico State followed by a last-second loss to Alabama, fans were packing Jordan-Hare and showing love.
Auburn did lose to Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss all by one score at home and if those three games were all flipped (along with New Mexico State), we might be talking about one of the surprise teams in the nation.
But even though they had a losing record, fans showed up like they were playing for an SEC title.