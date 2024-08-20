Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Admittedly, I didn't have Florida State fans on my list last year. So this is actually one of the biggest jumps for any program on this year's fanbase rankings.
Why weren't the Seminoles on my list last year? It felt like fans had given up on Mike Norvell and the stadium was packed to only 81 percent capacity. But things turned around this season and the love from Seminole faithful was felt from the jump.
Can we chalk this up to some fairweather fandom? Sure, every fanbase has that, but it's easy to lose faith when it feels like the head coach has fallen short of expectations.
Fortunately, Norvell turned things around and Florida State went 13-0 after the ACC title win over Louisville but the Seminoles were subsequently smashed in the Orange Bowl by an angry Georgia team -- oh, and Florida State was down basically every star player to injury and NFL draft opt-outs.
Florida State fans are great and they're usually there for the team so I'll give them a pass on the 2022 season and I'm assuming they'll continue to pack Doak Campbell Stadium every Saturday this fall -- the home schedule last season was also brutal.