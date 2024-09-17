Ranking the 10 best college football wide receivers from Week 3
By Sam Fariss
Week 3 saw drop-back passes, completed laterals, and wide receivers streaking past the defensive line, and their respective defensive backs.
From the Oregon Ducks finally finding their offensive footing to the Tennessee Volunteers blowing past their opponent, offenses were on fire in the fourth week of college football games.
These 10 wide receivers had the best performances in the country last week and are looking to add to their stat lines in Week 4:
Despite the Huskies losing against Washington State, Giles Jackson had an incredible game in the Apple Cup.
Jackson averaged 22.88 yards per catch and scored Washington's only touchdown of the game.
As Miami quarterback Cam Ward heats up and the Canes continue their winning streak so do the elite wide receivers.
Jacolby Georgia led the Hurricanes with 109 yards through 6 catches and 1 touchdown in their 62-0 victory over Ball State.
The Arkansas Razorbacks have looked shaky in their last two matchups but wideout Andrew Armstrong has looked as steady as ever.
Against UAB, Armstrong had eight catches for an astonishing 137 yards in the Razorbacks' 37-27 victory. While he has yet to see a touchdown this year, his yardage pushes Arkansas to the end zone every game.
The only FCS player on this list is Charlotte's star receiver Sean Brown. Formerly with the Duke Blue Devils, Brown has already made his mark for the 49ers.
Against Gardner-Webb, Brown had nearly a dozen catches for 141 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
While the Wildcats have started to falter as the season progresses, star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has continued in his successful ways for Arizona.
Arizona may have lost to the Kansas State Wildcats but McMillan had an impressive 11 receptions for 138 yards through the air.
While he only averaged 10.8 yars per catch, Xzavier Henderson helped lead the Bearcats down the field in their win over the Miami Redhawks.
Henderson leads Cincinnati in receiving yards this season and continues to be a critical piece of the team's offensive unit.
In UCF's nail-biting victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, wide receiver Kobe Hudson was an absolute star.
With 145 yards and 6 catches, Hudson scored two touchdowns to lead the Knights' charge to their third win of the season.
While Ryan Wingo only had 3 catches against the Road Runner, the Texas wideout earned 42.3 yards per reception and scored one of the Longhorns six receiving touchdowns against UTSA.
Wingo's third collegiate game included a 75-yard touchdown from quarterback Arch Manning.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys obliterated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Week 3 and wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling led the way with 174 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Stribling only had 7 receptions but led the Cowboys in yardage through the air, averaging 24.9 yards per catch.
Chase Roberts led the BYU Cougars in their dismantling of the Wyoming Cowboys, leading the squad with 129 yards through the air.
Roberts didn't score a touchdown against the Cowboys but more than doubled the second-most yards by a Cougar.