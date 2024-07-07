Ranking the top 2025 football recruiting classes based on five-star prospects
By Sam Fariss
This summer has already been filled to the brim with news-worthy commitments and cherry-picked talent across the nation.
So far, only eight teams have earned the commitment of five-star prospects coming out of the 2025 class.
The Big Ten and SEC are dominating the recruiting scene with seven out of the eight classes that include five-star prospects, Florida State being the only ACC team to earn a top-tier, blue-chip commitment.
So, where would the top teams land if you rearranged the rankings based solely on a team’s ability to bring in five-star recruits?
Offensive tackle Solomon Thomas is the sole five-star commitment that the Florida State Seminoles have seen from the class of 2025 so far.
Head coach Mike Norvell has received 10 total commitments from the class, including Thomas and nine four-star prospects.
Out of 13 commitments from the class of 2025, Lincoln Riley has earned just one five-star prospect and five four-stars.
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to the Trojans in August of 2023 but has since had official visits to Indiana, Auburn, and Colorado as well as USC.
With recent quarterback success, it came as no surprise when the Tennessee Volunteers secured a commitment from five-star QB George MacIntyre.
Beyond the quarterback, the Vols haven't seen a ton of blue-chip players come their way from the class of 2025 but do have seven four-star commits.
The Tigers are building a force to be reckoned with as they accumulate stars in the classes of 2024, 2025, and even 2026.
Highlighted by the five-star commitments from quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Harlem Berry, LSU will have an elite offensive unit in 2025.
Surprisingly to some, Kirby Smart hasn't maintained pace with Oregon and Ohio State.
However, Smart has seen a few top-tier commitments including five-stars Zayden Walker (linebacker) and Isaiah Gibson (edge rusher).
Tight end Elyiss Gibson has gone back and forth as a four-star and five-star prospect.
Despite losing legendary head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide finds themselves near the top of the nation once again.
Kalen DeBoer has, so far, brought in two five-star prospects including quarterback Keelon Russell and cornerback Dijon Lee.
Head coach Dan Lanning has been on a tear this summer, bringing in a flock of elite recruits from the class of 2025 for the Ducks.
Most recently, five-star wideout Dakorien Moore committed to Oregon, joining fellow five-stars Dorian Brew (cornerback) and Dallas Wilson (wide receiver).
Ryan Day has done his job and he has done it well.
Ohio State's 2025 class is highlighted by five-stars Tavien St. Clair (quarterback), Devin Sanchez (cornerback), and Na'eem Offord (cornerback).
So far, the Buckeyes' five-star commits have a higher overall rating than the Oregon Ducks with an average score of 98.