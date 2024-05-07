Ranking the top 5 SEC football quarterbacks for the 2024 season
As the 2024 season approaches, SEC football is loaded with quarterback talent.
After evaluating each program's projected starters through spring practices, projected stats, team contexts, and future outlook, an elite tier of the conference's best signal-callers has emerged.
Here's a look at the top five quarterbacks set to make the biggest impact in the SEC this fall.
5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Jalen Milroe emerged as Alabama's clear-cut starter with an impressive spring, flashing the unique dual-threat skills that could make him a star tailored to new coordinator Kalen DeBoer's scheme. The former elite recruit showcased tantalizing arm talent and athleticism that should allow the Tide's offense to fully utilize his versatile skillset.
4. Brady Cook, Missouri
After a breakout junior campaign where he guided Missouri to 11 wins, Brady Cook returns as one of the nation's most underrated quarterbacks. With his top targets like All-American Luther Burden back in the fold, the savvy veteran is poised to take another huge leap and garner deserved national recognition.