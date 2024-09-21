Reactions to Champ Anthony's massive hit, and then horrible injury vs Arkansas
It's plays like these that remind us that football is very physical and can be, at times, a dangerous sport.
In the Arkansas vs. Auburn football game, Auburn cornerback Champ Anthony made a big play against an Arkansas receiver by delivering a big, but legal hit on the receiver's blindside. Champ hit the receiver so hard, his helmet came flying off and the stadium was going crazy.
However, on the next play, Champ went down without any contact and apparently, it was so gruesome that ESPN wouldn't show the replay. Champ went down with a leg injury so bad that he had to be carted off the field.
His team circled around him to show their support for their teammate and wish him well for where he was going next, which my guess would be the hospital.
I saw a screenshot of the injury, and it did not look good, it looked like a broken leg in multiple places.
Fans everywhere had seen the play before and were impressed, but then, seeing Champ go down a play later, they knew something must seriously be wrong. It was so bad that ESPN wouldn't even show a replay, which says a lot.
Auburn fans are struggling after a few plays on defense. It feels like it can't get worse, but when it rains it pours.
The SEC is probably one of the roughest and toughest conferences to play in. Champ had an amazing and clean hit, but goes down on the next play, it just doesn't seem fair.
Having to be carted off the field with an air cast on your leg is never a good thing and all thoughts and prayers are with Champ and his family.
I also am not a doctor, but I can probably concur with this fan and say that Anthony is having surgery tonight, it did not look good, and again, it was so bad that ESPN wouldn't even show it again.
It truly was an amazing play beforehand and no one deserves and injury like he suffered on the next play.
ESPN will normally show injuries in a replay at least once while warning viewers that it could be gruesome, but the fact that they wouldn't even show it once tells us that it must have been really bad.
ESPN not showing the play is bad, but when no one else on X (formally known as Twitter) will post it, you know it is really bad.
Everyone will be patiently awaiting an update on Anthony, but here is to hoping he has a safe and speedy recovery.