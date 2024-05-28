Realistic expectations for Colorado football in 2024
Year one of the Deion Sanders era is in the books and I'm sure Colorado football fans would tell you that they expected better than a 4-8 record, especially after that red-hot start to 2023.
Sanders and Co. fell short of some expectations, but a lot of them were self-imposed. The Buffaloes were expected to improve from 1-11 the year before and they did just that, but after starting the year 3-0 and ranked in the AP Top 25, everyone expected at least a bowl berth. They instead went just 1-8 the rest of the way.
Now that we're in year two of the Sanders era, what can we expect from the Buffaloes?
There's been a ton of roster turnover once again as Colorado added 42 transfers but also lost 41. It's been a clean swap of transfers and while the Buffaloes have the No. 1 portal class in the Big 12 for 2024, it's likely because of that insane number of incoming players and not necessarily quality.
I do, however, think there are some solid incoming transfers who will start this season, but a lot of the guys are there for depth purposes.
Shedeur Sanders returns at quarterback and Travis Hunter is back as a cornerback/receiver hybrid, but the losses of Cormani McClain and Dylan Edwards are going to hurt. Do I think this team is better suited to make a bowl this year? Yes, but it's not going to be easy with that back-loaded schedule.
If all goes well, I think Colorado starts the season 4-1 and then goes 1-2 in between byes against Kansas State, Arizona, and Cincinnati. Sitting at 5-3 with four games left in November in one of the most grueling slates to end the year in the nation, all Colorado has to do is steal one from Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, or Oklahoma State and it'll be bowling. I think that happens.
For year two under Deion, I see Colorado finishing 6-6 with an upset win to get into a bowl game.