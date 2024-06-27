Realistic expectations for Florida State football in 2024
Mike Norvell finally put Florida State football back on the map after years of mediocrity in 2023 as the Seminoles were 13-0 after the ACC title game but were robbed of a trip to the playoff.
A major reason for the robbery was a season-ending injury to Jordan Travis who was one of the best quarterbacks in the country and Florida State felt his loss in a big way. The Seminoles finished off North Alabama without him and then beat Florida in a boring 24-15 game before winning an even more boring ACC title game 16-6. Clearly they weren't the same without him.
But then they were immediately silenced with a 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
Now Florida State brings in DJ Uiagalelei to replace Travis who heads off to the NFL and the Seminoles also have the No. 11 recruiting class coming in as well as the No. 7 transfer class. This team has all the talent to win the ACC again and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
But what should we actually expect from the Seminoles in 2024?
I do think the roster outside of the quarterback and receiver positions improved but transfers and 2024 recruits were added to ease those losses. This team should be well-equipped to make another run at the playoff.
Looking at the schedule, I see Florida State starting the year 9-0 before a trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 9. If the Seminoles can win that game, I think they run the table with wins over Charleston Southern and Florida to close the season. I do, however, think the Seminoles slip up here and finish 11-1 with another trip to the ACC title game.
This team is going to be playing for a playoff spot for a second straight year.