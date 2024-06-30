Realistic expectations for Georgia football in 2024
Another year, another national title-caliber Georgia football team taking the field.
The Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 before starting the 2023 season 12-0 with a trip to the SEC title game before falling in a shocker to Alabama. The Crimson Tide shocked Kirby Smart in the last meeting ever between him and Alabama's Nick Saban. They were also left out of the College Football Playoff, but stuck it to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
Now Georgia returns the Heisman Trophy front-runner in Carson Beck as well as 15 total starters from a team that went 13-1. That's not too shabby.
As if that's not enough, the Bulldogs bring in the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024 along with the 15th-best transfer class filled with guys who are going to help immediately.
Georgia is going to be one of the best teams in the country yet again and I don't think a soul would be shocked if this team ran the table and captured a third national title in four years.
But what are the realistic expectations for Georgia in 2024?
Looking at the schedule, I see Georgia starting the season 3-0 before going to Alabama and having a second straight stumble against the Crimson Tide, this time led by Kalen DeBoer. They'll then run the table, picking up big wins at Texas, Ole Miss, and over Tennessee. The Bulldogs have a tougher schedule this year than in previous seasons and that's going to reflect on the 11-1 record with two more near-losses.
This will be enough to make the SEC title game and I think we'll see them take the crown back.