3 Georgia football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
Have you ever heard the phrase "the rich just keep getting richer"? Well, that would apply directly to Georgia football after one of the more impressive three-year runs in recent memory, winning back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 and then going 13-1 in 2023.
Now, the Bulldogs are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024 along with the 15th-best transfer class with a handful of newcomers who could not only start but become All-Americans.
So which newcomers will have the biggest impacts on the Bulldogs this season?
3. Ellis Robinson IV, CB (Freshman)
It might be weird to see a true freshman named on a list of newcomers that could have a massive impact on Georgia this season, but that's just how good Ellis Robinson IV is.
While starting right away at Georgia is not an easy task for any true freshman, let alone a newcomer on the defensive side of the ball, Robinson looks like a guy who could come in and make a name for himself and become a star early on. I don't see him starting right away, but I do think Robinson will be on the two-deep from day one and he'll be an injury or poor play away from starting.
There's a reason every major program in college football wanted this kid from IMG Academy who was ranked the No. 2 prospect in the 2024 class. And we're going to see his skills on display in 2024.
Maybe he'll be the defense's breakout star.