Realistic expectations for Notre Dame football in 2024
This is a big year for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football.
The Irish are coming off a 10-3 season which was capped off with a Sun Bowl win over Oregon State. It wasn't exactly what fans were hoping for when Sam Hartman transferred in, but 10 wins is a step up from the 9-4 season in 2022. And the expectations are even higher for 2024.
Hartman is gone and Riley Leonard comes in from Duke as the transfer quarterback and he'll be getting the nod over Steve Angeli, as long as he's healthy.
The quarterback position won't be an issue and the offense will be replacing a lot of starters, but there are some intriguing pieces like Jaden Greathouse, Kris Mitchell, Mitchell Evans, and Jeremiyah Love. The offense was ranked seventh in scoring last season which I don't see improving but it was 29th in total yards per game -- that should be similar.
Defensively, the Irish bring back five starters to a unit that ranked fifth in the country in yards per game and seventh in scoring. This side of the ball gets some solid transfers, led by Rod Heard and RJ Oben, and I could see this unit being just as effective as it was in 2023.
So what are the realistic expectations for the Irish in 2024?
Looking at the schedule, the Irish are going to start the season with a loss at Texas A&M before rattling off seven straight wins. They'll then face their toughest test remaining on the schedule against Florida State. Notre Dame will beat the Seminoles in a classic battle before ending the season with three straight wins, including a clutch one at USC to finish 11-1 with a playoff berth.
No one can be disappointed with this finish.