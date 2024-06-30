Realistic expectations for Ole Miss football in 2024
Ole Miss football is entering what should be a huge season for Lane Kiffin and Co.
The Rebels are coming off another 10-plus-win season under Kiffin and the expectations for the 2024 campaign are through the roof. Ole Miss is expected to be one of the best teams in the SEC and some experts even have the Rebels as favorites to win the crown -- it's going to take a lot to down Alabama and Georgia.
Ole Miss does bring back Jaxson Dart at quarterback and he'll be backed up by Walker Howard and the entire offense is basically the same as a year ago which is a huge plus because it was one of the best and most explosive in college football.
Defensively, Ole Miss brings back six starters, but what Kiffin did in the transfer portal should help this unit go from No. 68 where it was last season into the top 40-50 range at least. If the defense takes the jump that it should given the talent level on the roster, it should be a problem.
So what are the realistic expectations for Ole Miss in 2024?
Looking at the schedule, Ole Miss should start the season 6-0 before going to LSU. I could see this game going either way but if we're being realistic, let's just call it a loss. The Rebels will come home to pick up a big win over Oklahoma to improve to 7-1 before beating Arkansas on the road and dropping a tough one to Georgia at home. At 8-2, the road game against Florida is a huge test, but I think Ole Miss wins and then beats Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl to finish 10-2.
This might be good enough for a playoff berth -- Kiffin's first.