Reggie Bush's portrait finally has its place in the Heisman House
By Sam Fariss
Nearly two decades after Reggie Bush initially won the 2005 Heisman Trophy, the USC Trojans' portrait officially hangs in the Heisman House.
Every year, Nissan (a major sponsor of the Heisman Trophy and college football) releases a commercial featuring former Heisman winners, their mascots, and the illustrious Heisman House.
On Tuesday, Bush and Nissan released a clip that shows the Trojan straightening his long-sought-after portrait in the house.
Bush was stripped of his Heisman Trophy when he was caught accepting gifts, including an all-black Chevy Impala, valued at around $13,000, while he was still playing for USC.
Obviously, Bush played college ball well before NIL deals were allowed, or even an actual concept, so his multi-thousand dollar vehicle was quite the way to bend and break the rules.
It wasn't until the spring of 2024, with the consideration that NIL deals have become such a hot commodity in college sports, that Bush was re-awarded his Heisman Trophy.
No matter how you feel about Reggie Bush or the USC Trojans, it's something that has mattered to the former college star for decades.
Texas fans love the Heisman House commercials even though Johnny Manziel is in them. Georgia fans love the Heisman House commercials even though Tim Tebow and Jalen Hurts are them. Washington fans love them even though they have to see Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Duck.
No matter what, college football fans will love the Heisman House, the Heisman Trophy, and, maybe, they'll even learn to love Reggie Bush.