Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure to miss second season with ACL tear
By Sam Fariss
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano shared that star linebacker Mohamed Toure suffered another torn ACL and will miss the entire 2024 season.
The senior captain of the Scarlet Knights was projected to have a standout season, earning a spot on the Butkus Award watchlist.
A repeat of an athlete's worst nightmare, Toure also suffered a torn ACL ahead of the 2022 season that caused him to miss the entire year as well.
Toure played in all 13 games of Rutgers' 2023 season and amassed 84 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.
"It’s a significant blow for a defense that was counting on his dynamic ability,” Pat Lanni, a reporter for NJ Advance Media, said.
Lanni was the first to report Toure's injury after Schiano spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon.
Last year, Toure also earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors for his standout performances with Rutgers.
With the news of his injury being so fresh, it is unknown if Toure will be able to return for what would be his seventh season with the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers kicks off its season on Aug. 29 against the Howard Bison at 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.