Ryan Day, Ohio State football not shying from challenges despite major expectations
By Sam Simonic
The Ohio State University holds the keys to success in college football. From the massive rivalry games with “the team up North” to the numerous playoff appearances, Ohio State football has certified itself as a true winning program.
However, with the massive success comes expectations. And speaking of “the team up North” also known as the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes have had their share of issues. In fact, Ohio State has not beaten Michigan since 2019.
These crucial losses have stacked up with heavy emphasis on execution. As Ohio State fans search for an answer, some consider head coach Ryan Day to be hiding in his shadow. It’s no secret that Day has been under pressure since his first snap at Ohio State, but with the pressure comes experience. In Day’s experience leading such a program, his teams have nearly fallen short multiple times.
On the bright side, the Buckeyes have had continued success in all aspects outside of football including recruits and transfer portal additions. Despite the vast criticisms and expectations, Day and Ohio State have proven that the scarlet and white will not back down.
“I think anytime you're at Ohio State, we know you're going to have expectations, but there's always going to be chatter,” Ryan Day said at Big Ten Media Days. “There's always going to be noise. It's our job to block all those things out and just focus on what really matters. I think especially this time of year the easy thing to do is focus on the goals, focus on the end of the season, but that's really a waste of time if we don't build a foundation right now.”
Noise, indeed. As Day mentioned, there has been much “noise” circulating the Buckeyes. Since the most recent and disappointing loss to Michigan, many believe this year can be the pinnacle of success for Ohio State. With a more favorable roster and blockbuster signings such as five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, OSU has been the talk of the town.
Additionally, Ohio State has recruited through the transfer portal. Most notably acquiring the likes of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. Ohio State had also attracted the talents of former Ole Miss stud running back Quinshon Judkins, along with former Alabama safety Caleb Downs. This all goes without mentioning the addition of former five-star Alabama commit Julian Sayin.
Phew…we can all breathe. It’s a lot to take in the massive offseason of Ohio State. To say this squad is ‘star-studded’ would be an understatement. Simply, this team is loaded on every level. From the quarterback position to the wide receiving room to the offensive line, and the probable No. 1 defense in the country — yes, Ohio State is certainly a contender.
“Now, our guys, they know what the expectation is. You've heard some of them say what their goals are,” Day continued. “We're not going to shy away from that. We want to win the rivalry game, be right in this stadium right here, and win this Big Ten championship, win a national championship. We know that. At the same time that can't be our focus because that's a distraction from where we are right now. So where the season goes and what this team looks like will look a lot different than it did last year. This is a new journey. We have to rebuild that to get to where we need to be.”
It would be hypocrisy for Ryan Day not to be looking towards ‘The Game”, the Big Ten Championship, and the national championship. Frankly, when rosters like such come around it’s hard to focus on a game-to-game basis. With all the media hype surrounding this team as well as the storylines that go with Ohio State football, it’s nearly impossible for Day not to feed into it. Although, Day has passive-aggressively shown he or any of his guys are not scared of any challenge.
Aside from all of Ohio State’s offseason additions, the team still will retain much talent. Defensive tackle JT Tuimoloau along with defensive end Jack Sawyer will both return. Offensively, the weapons for Will Howard are still there including receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State has a relatively favorable schedule outside of the game on Oct. 12, where the Buckeyes will travel to Autzen Stadium to play Oregon. Outside of this, the Buckeyes have their typical Big Ten schedule in facing both Penn State (road) and Michigan. Luckily, for Day and the Buckeyes, the Wolverines are coming to their house in 2024.
“Every time I've gone into a season at Ohio State -- I guess this is going to be my eighth season now, sixth as the head coach -- you expect to win every game,” Day said. “That's just what it is. If you don't think that's the case, try losing a game at Ohio State. You're expected to win them all. That's not new. We embrace it in recruiting, and we want to make sure those type of people are in our program.”
The type of players is a standard at Ohio State. There is no question about the level of recruitment and attraction Day brought to Ohio State. The real question now remains to be seen on the field. Is Ohio State ready for the challenges?