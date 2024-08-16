SEC football teams no one should sleep on in 2024
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is renowned for its powerhouse programs like Georgia and Alabama, but this season, two teams that could shake up the standings are the Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels.
While both programs have been overshadowed in recent years, there's a growing belief that these two teams are poised to make significant noise.
Here’s a deep dive into why Florida and Ole Miss are the dark horses of the SEC this year.
Florida Gators: A Team on the Cusp of Surprising Everyone
The Florida Gators enter the season with a mix of skepticism and optimism. Under head coach Billy Napier, the Gators are quietly building a roster that combines youthful talent with experienced leadership. ESPN analyst Chris Doering, a former Florida wideout, has pointed out the quiet confidence brewing in Gainesville. According to Doering, the team’s recent additions, coupled with the growth of younger players, could propel the Gators into the spotlight as a surprise contender.
""I think coach Napier likes this team an awful lot because of what they've done in terms of adding some pieces and the growth that some of the young guys that had to play last year. I really do think that this is a team that is going to surprise a lot of folks.""- Chris Doering on the 2024 Florida Gators
Key Factors for Florida's Success:
- Quarterback Play: Graham Mertz, an experienced veteran, will be leading the offense. His matchup against Miami’s Cam Ward in the season opener is highly anticipated and could set the tone for the rest of the season. Tim Tebow, a Florida legend, highlighted the importance of this game, suggesting that a win could dramatically alter the Gators' trajectory. “This game is massive for both Florida and Miami,” he said during his appearance on XL Prime Time. “A win in The Swamp could alter the trajectory of the entire season for either team."
- Schedule Challenges: The Gators face one of the toughest schedules in the country. Their last five games include matchups against Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida State. However, if they can navigate this brutal stretch with a few key wins, they could find themselves in the mix for the SEC Championship. As Tebow mentioned, success will depend on their ability to build momentum early in the season.
- Defensive Improvements: Florida’s defense, which has been a concern in recent years, must step up. The development of younger players and the integration of new talent will be crucial. If the defense can hold its own against the SEC’s high-powered offenses, Florida could emerge as a formidable opponent.
Ole Miss Rebels: A Revamped Contender
On the other hand, Ole Miss, led by Lane Kiffin, has quietly assembled a team that might just be ready to challenge the SEC’s elite. Coming off an 11-win season, the Rebels are being touted as a dark horse not only in the SEC but potentially in the national championship conversation as well.
Key Factors for Ole Miss's Success:
- Defensive Overhaul: The Rebels’ defense has been their Achilles’ heel in recent seasons, but that could change this year. With the addition of defensive coordinator Pete Golding and key transfers like defensive tackle Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, the defense is expected to be much improved. This new-look defense, combined with veteran leaders like JJ Pegues and Jared Ivey, could finally give Ole Miss the balance it needs to compete with the SEC’s best.
- Offensive Firepower: Offensively, Ole Miss is as dangerous as ever. Jaxon Dart, now in his third year under Kiffin, is a Heisman Trophy hopeful with a talented supporting cast that includes top wideouts like Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins. The Rebels finished 16th in total offense last season, and with their returning experience, they could easily crack the top 10 this year.
- Favorable Schedule: Unlike Florida, Ole Miss has a relatively manageable schedule. The Rebels avoid Alabama and only have to face Georgia at home. If they can stay healthy and take care of business in the games they are favored to win, Ole Miss could find themselves in a prime position come playoff time.
Conclusion: Two Teams Ready to Defy Expectations
Both Florida and Ole Miss can potentially disrupt the SEC’s established order this season.
While Florida will need to survive a grueling schedule and improve defensively, their quiet confidence and the leadership of Mertz could lead to a surprise run.
Ole Miss, with a revamped defense and one of the most potent offenses in the country, is equally poised to challenge for the SEC crown and possibly more.
As the season unfolds, don’t be surprised if these two dark horse teams are in the thick of the SEC championship race, proving that the underdogs still have a place in college football’s most competitive conference.