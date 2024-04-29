Shedeur Sanders projected to go No. 1 overall in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft quite literally just wrapped up and people are already speculating who the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will be. A name that keeps popping up in this discussion is Shedeur Sanders who seems to be a very polarizing player.
Besides being one of the best transfer quarterbacks in college football last season, Sanders also plays for his dad, Deion Sanders, who is one of the more outspoken coaches in the sport.
Deion has done some fantastic things with Colorado in his short time there and the hype he's built around the program has been nothing short of miraculous. He turned a dead program into one that has constant media attention and that's not going to stop as long as he's there.
Bringing in his son to play quarterback was a smart move as he was the star at Jackson State under him and he was also a former four-star out of high school.
Sanders thrived in his first season as a Power Five QB1, passing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three picks. He garnered some Heisman hype early in the year when the Buffaloes were winning games but that died down near the end of the season. He still had a huge first year with the program and he's parlaying that into an elevated draft stock.
In fact, according to DraftKings, Sanders is the favorite to go No. 1 overall next year.
Following Sanders (+100 odds) are Carson Beck (+300) and Quinn Ewers (+300). Drew Allar (+850) is a surprising name to see at No. 4 after he had a shaky spring with Penn State and Jalen Milroe (+950) is at No. 5 on the odds list. There are a lot of quarterbacks on the list of best odds, but Sanders is the clear favorite right now.
Surely that won't change by this time next year.