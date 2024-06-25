Should we expect a bounce-back from Pitt football in 2024?
To say the 2023 season was a nightmare for Pitt football would be a massive understatement.
The Panthers were fresh off a 9-4 season in 2022 which was impressive considering Kenny Pickett moved on and Kedon Slovis took over. Expectations were contention for an ACC title in 2023, especially with Phil Jurkovec transferring in to take over at quarterback. But that didn't exactly go as planned.
Pitt finished the season 3-9 and Jurkovec played in just six games, completing 51 percent of his passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns.
None of the quarterbacks looked all that great outside of Nate Yarnell who appeared in four games, passed for 595 yards and four touchdowns and completed 66 percent of his passes. He averaged 9.6 yards per attempt and didn't make many mistakes through the air. He's back as a junior to be the full-time starter and if he doesn't take off, Alabama transfer Eli Holstein will take over.
The quarterback situation will improve, but should we expect the team to bounce back and make a bowl game after a horrendous 2023 campaign?
Judging by the returning talent, I would say a bounce-back is probably in the cards.
The Panthers return three offensive linemen, three of the top four pass-catchers, and the stop rusher from last year. The main question marks will be on defense, but Pitt should expect better than the 73rd-best scoring defense in the national under Randy Bates and Narduzzi.
Looking at the schedule, Pitt should match its 2023 win total in the first four games before losing at North Carolina and then coming home to beat Cal and Syracuse. I see the Panthers losing at SMU, beating Virginia, losing to Clemson, losing to Louisville, and beating Boston College to finish 7-5.
Can't ask for much more after a 3-9 season.