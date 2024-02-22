Slew of college football stars already confirmed for EA Sports College Football 25
The EA Sports College Football 25 game is coming this summer and a slew of stars confirmed that they will be in the game.
The excitement for the release of EA Sports College Football 25' among college football fans is palpable and there was even more news about the release of the of the game which is expected this July.
It was reported by The Athletic on Thursday that all 134 FBS college football teams would be featured in the game. It was also reported that every college football player will have the chance to opt in or out of the game. Their payment would be $600 to be in the game, plus a copy of it.
Fans can be excited by the fact that a number of elite players have already confirmed that they will allow their names, images, and likenesses in the game. Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reported a total of eight players who will be in the game, headlined by Quinn Ewers of Texas, who could have a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Michigan football star cornerback Will Johnson has also confirmed that he will be in the game along with Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke. The other confirmed are Nick Singleton (Penn State RB), Malachi Moore (Alabama safety), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU QB), Jalen Milroe (Alabama, QB) and Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.
Certainly that list is going to grow and it shouldn't take long. There's the potential for 11,000 players total in the game and even though the players aren't getting a ton of money, it has to be cool to play as yourself on a video game so I see the majority of players opting into the game.